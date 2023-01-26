ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On January 24, 2023, the St. Louis County Police Department’s Burglary Unit in joint operation with St. Louis Metropolitan Police detectives and City of Normandy detectives conducted an investigation of a string of business burglaries that occurred on December 6, 2022, where a stolen white Hyundai Sonata from Calverton Park was used in conjunction with these burglaries.

The detectives arrested two male juveniles (both 16 years of age) from the 4100 block of N. Newstead Avenue where detectives recovered five firearms to include a Glock handgun (pictured) that was stolen from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on September 16, 2022. The two juveniles were charged with Burglary and Stealing from the following locations and held at Family Court:

All incidents occurred on 12/6/2022

7498 Delmar Boulevard - Shell Gas Station

8835 Natural Bridge - Shell Gas Station

11208 West Florissant - Neat Restaurant and Bar

3675 Dunn Road - Conoco gas station

9882 Halls Ferry - Family Dollar

7900 St. Charles Rock Road - Self-service car wash

