ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating an accidental shooting in the 14300 block of River Oaks Court that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old female.

At 4:35 p.m. on August 25, 2023, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for an accidental shooting in the 14300 block of River Oaks Court. Arriving officers located a female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The female was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to her injury and was pronounced deceased.

This is an active investigation. Additional details will be disseminated as they become available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

