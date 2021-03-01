ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County and St. Louis Airport Police Department are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at 4:58 a.m. on Saturday, February, 27, on a Metrolink Train at Terminal 1 at Lambert Airport.

At 4:58 a.m., police officers from the St. Louis Airport Police Department responded to a call for service of an unconscious person on a train at Terminal 1 at Lambert Airport. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been positively identified as Darell McCoy, 31 years of age, of the 900 block of Lasalle Park in St. Louis, Missouri.

The St. Louis Airport Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the suspicious death investigation, which remains very active at this time.

"Detectives noticed no evidence of foul play," St. Louis County Police said. "The deceased did not have any obvious trauma to his body."

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

