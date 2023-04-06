ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspects Daryl Powell Jr., 31 years of age, of the 1000 block of Oran Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63137; Javon Crawford, 30 years of age, of the 5200 block of Louisiana Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63111; and Adrianna Evans, 28 years of age, of the 1600 block of McLaran Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63147; for Robbery First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Crawford is attached. Booking photos are not available for Powell or Evans. Crawford and Powell are each being held on $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Evans is being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Powell reads: The defendant drove co-defendants Javon Crawford and Adrianna Evans to the Dollar Store, where Crawford and Evans stole a large amount of laundry detergent. The store's assistant manager attempted to prevent Crawford and Evans from leaving with the merchandise and Crawford struck the victim several times about the head and face with a container of laundry detergent that weighed approximately 11 pounds causing physical injury to Victim.

While Crawford was assaulting Victim, Evans loaded the stolen merchandise into the trunk of the vehicle as the defendant waited in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Once the vehicle was loaded, both Crawford and Evans got into the vehicle and the defendant drove off with the co-defendants. A witness of the robbery provided police with the license plate of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was located by law enforcement in the city of St. Louis within an hour after the robbery. The vehicle fled from police and struck another vehicle killing the driver. The defendant was apprehended after the accident and the defendant was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

The probable cause statement for Crawford reads: The defendant and an accomplice entered the Dollar General store and completely loaded a shopping cart with bottles of laundry detergent. The defendant then exited the store without attempting to pay for the items. The store's assistant manager approached the defendant and told him to stop and attempted to pull the cart containing the stolen goods back into the store. The defendant then struck the victim about the head and face over 10 times with an 11 pound bottle of laundry detergent causing physical injury to the victim's face and teeth. The defendant and his accomplice(s) then loaded the stolen goods into a vehicle and fled the scene. The defendant has been identified as the subject stealing the items and assaulting the victim. The vehicle that the defendant fled the scene in, was later pursued by police in the city of St. Louis. The suspect vehicle was involved in an accident killing an unrelated motorist. After the accident, the defendant fled the vehicle on foot and was ultimately apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

The probable cause statement for Evans reads: The defendant entered the Dollar General store with co-defendant Javon Crawford; selected numerous bottles of laundry detergent and attempted to leave the store without purchasing the items. Defendant Crawford was approached by the store's assistant manager who attempted to prevent Crawford and the defendant from leaving with the merchandise. Crawford then struck Victim multiple times on the head and face with a detergent bottle weighing approximately 11 pounds, while the defendant loaded the stolen merchandise in a vehicle's trunk. The defendant and Crawford fled the scene with the stolen goods in a Kia Optima being driven by co-defendant, Daryl Powell. Victim suffered physical injury from the assault. The defendant was later apprehended in the city of St. Louis, after the vehicle being operated by Powell, fled police and struck another vehicle killing its occupant. The defendant was identified by a witness as participating in the robbery.

St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

This information was released on 4/4/2023:

At 1:35 PM, on April 4, 2023, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a robbery at the Family Dollar, located at 10060 Halls Ferry Road. Responding officer discovered that items had been stolen from the business and an employee was assaulted. Precinct officers observed the suspect’s vehicle, described as a maroon Kia Optima, and attempted to stop the vehicle at West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road. The driver of the Kia failed to stop and fled from the officer. A short time later, detectives spotted the Kia again and attempted to stop it near Riverview Drive and Hall Street. Stop sticks were deployed. It is currently unknown if the deployment was successful. The pursuit continued until the Kia crashed at Cora Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

