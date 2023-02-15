ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Eric Anderson, 19 years of age, of the 1800 block of Dyer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63114, for Murder First Degree, three counts of Armed Criminal Action, Assault First Degree, and Attempted Robbery First Degree. Anderson was arrested on February 14, 2023. A booking photo of Anderson is attached. Anderson is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Victim, Byrom Donald, is directed to the Kendelwood Apartments by “EJ” to sell EJ marijuana. Byrom Donald is directed to a specific area of the parking lot. EJ appears, produces a gun and eventually shoots Byrom Donald after demanding that Byrom Donald give EJ a firearm that EJ had traded to Byrom Donald a few weeks prior.

The gunshot wound to Bryom Donald’s face and neck area results in his death. Witness is in the passenger seat and is struck by gunfire in her back. Witness indicates that she and Byrom Donald had prior dealings with EJ. EJ is determined to be Eric Anderson through electronic records. Witness positively identifies Eric Anderson as the shooter.

