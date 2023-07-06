ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, July 5, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Antonio Speed, 46 years of age, of the 100 block of Jendale Court in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Murder Second Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, one count of Assault First Degree, one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. A booking photo of Speed is attached. Speed is being held on a $2,000,000.00 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On July 4, 2023, male Victim, decedent, and a female were walking to a barbecue event on Jendale Court. Male and female saw Defendant yelling, Defendant ran out from his residence and started firing a handgun at the male and female. Male Victim is struck multiple times and died from his injuries. Female ran to get help. Defendant runs back inside his residence and returns outside on his porch. Defendant then threatens various residents that he will kill them, and is waving the same handgun around. Local neighbors go to where the male victim was laying in the street to attempt to render aid. Defendant opens fire again, in the direction of the deceased male and strikes Victim female in the arm. Defendant goes inside his house and comes back out with a SKS rifle.

At this point, the boyfriend of the female Victim pulls his own handgun and fires at Defendant in self-defense, causing Defendant to retreat back into his residence. Officers responded to the scene, Defendant barricaded himself inside. Police standoff for several hours. While inside the house, Defendant live streamed Facebook under the name Antonio Speed-bey. He admits to shooting the woman and apologized. Suspect later surrenders. All witnesses are able to identify Defendant as the shooter. Defendant is captured on video during the shooting. Defendant admits to the shooting after being arrested. Defendant is a convicted felon barred from possessing firearms, and further the firearm he used, a Keltec PMR 30 was stolen.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

