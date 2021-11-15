ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department West County Precinct Officers and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are currently investigating a single-car fatal motor vehicle accident in the area of Kiefer Creek Road and Forest Valley Road.



On November 14, 2021, at approximately 4:09 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the West County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Kiefer Creek Road and Forest Valley Road.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a motor vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle had struck a tree.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, was travelling eastbound on Kiefer Creek Road near Forest Valley Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

A total of five individuals are believed to have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Three individuals in the vehicle were pronounced deceased on the scene. Two additional victims were transported to area hospitals with life threatening injuries. All victims appear to be in their mid to late teens. We do not currently have gender information.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

