SOUTH COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - St. Louis County Police provided details of a double-fatal crash that occurred Sunday.

On Sunday, February 7, 2021 at approximately 9:16 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for a vehicle accident in the intersection of Lemay Ferry Road and Providence Place Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle accident.

The vehicle was found to have two occupants. Both adult females that were pronounced deceased on scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed Vehicle #1, a Mazda 3 sedan, was travelling on southbound on Lemay Ferry Road when it left the roadway to the east. The vehicle struck a tree just south of Lemay Ferry Road’s intersection with Providence Place Drive.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as Heather Derickson, 18 years of age, of the 2800 block of Parc Cheri Court in St. Louis, Missouri 63129.

The passenger of the vehicle is identified as Hailey Webb, 20 years of age, of the 2800 block of Parc Cheri Court in St. Louis, Missouri 63129.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit and Accident Reconstruction Team.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

