ST. LOUIS - Last Friday, Oct. 6, the memory of fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder was honored across the St. Louis Metro Area.

Snyder was a native of Godfrey and an avid volunteer. He coached soccer for the Alton School District and volunteered as a youth minister at River of Life Family Church in Alton. He was killed on Oct. 6, 2016 while responding to a domestic violence call. Last Friday, a reporter from Riverbender.com called the St. Louis County Police Department for a comment, and was forwarded to Joseph Patterson, the President of the St. Louis County Police Association.

Article continues after sponsor message

In an email, Patterson recalled working with Snyder on a case involving a drug dealer in an area Snyder was patrolling using intelligence Snyder had gathered.

"He was not only an exceptional patrol officer, he also went above and beyond to help assist detectives like myself in gathering information on criminal activity in his patrol area."

Snyder was killed while responding to a call near Affton. Eighteen-year-old Trenton Forster of South County was charged with his murder.

"Blake's murder highlights the non-existence of 'routine' car stops or investigations," Patterson said in an email. "When Blake was killed, he was simply talking to a person of interest in a relatively-mundane call for service that officers often responds to several times per day. Unfortunately, even with the best training and tactics, police work is inherently dangerous, and we never know the intentions of people we are interacting with."

Patterson also said Snyder was well-liked on the force and will be remembered as a proud father and husband, as well as someone of high moral character.

More like this:

Related Video: