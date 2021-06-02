ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Since March 28, 2020, a total of 212 members of the St. Louis County Police Department tested positive for COVID-19.

All members have recovered and returned to serve and protect.

For perspective, there are approximately 1,283 members of the Department, 931 of which are commissioned officers.

Unless circumstances dictate otherwise, this will be final update provided that details COVID-19 affecting the Department. We hope that you appreciated our approach throughout the pandemic.

