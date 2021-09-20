ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the North County Precinct which resulted in the death of an adult male in the 10300 block of Royal Drive.

On September 18, 2021, at approximately 7:37 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 10300 block of Royal Drive. Responding officers located an adult male lying in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: