ST. LOUIS - On May 31, 2021, at approximately 2:09 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service of a burglary in progress at an apartment in the 2800 block of Blackforest Drive. Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male, approximately 27 years of age, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and they began to administer life-saving treatment. The male was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Detectives are interviewing the parties involved in the incident and are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

