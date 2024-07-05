ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the night of July 4, 2024, in the 1200 block of Lakeview Avenue. The incident resulted in the death of an adult male and left five other adults with gunshot wounds.

At 11:07 p.m. on July 4, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call regarding a shooting at the specified location. Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot injury.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Five additional adults were also transported to area hospitals with gunshot injuries. According to police, two of these individuals are suffering from life-threatening injuries, while the other three sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting took place during a heavily-attended fireworks gathering.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The St. Louis County Police Department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

More like this: