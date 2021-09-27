ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the City of Ferguson which resulted in the death of a male in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane.

On September 26, 2021, at approximately 7:15 AM, police officers from the City of Ferguson Police Department responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane. Responding officers located a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A short time later, Ferguson police officers requested St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons Detectives assume responsibility for the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?

