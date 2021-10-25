ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 2500 block of Oepts Avenue in the City of Jennings.

On October 24, 2021, at approximately 4:18 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 2500 block of Oepts Avenue. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the inciden

