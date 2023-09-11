ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in the area of Jennings Station Road and Fairhaven Drive that resulted in the death of a male.

On September 11, 2023, at 1:23 AM, a St. Louis County police officer from the City of Jennings Precinct observed a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Jennings Station Road at West Florissant Road. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle failed to yield. The officer turned off the vehicle’s emergency equipment. Approximately one minute later, the officer observed the Kia Optima, which had crashed into a building in the area of Jennings Station Road and Fairhaven Drive. The single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Optima struck a utility pole before striking the building. The Kia Optima had been reported stolen on September 10, 2023.

This is an active investigation. Additional details will be disseminated as they become available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

