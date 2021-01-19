NORTH COUNTY, MO. - St. Louis County Police provided this update on homicide in the North County Precinct at 7:36 a.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the 1600 block of Claudine Drive. The victim has been positively identified as Sharita Brooks, 30 years of age, of the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in University City, Mo.

St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the initial call to Claudine Drive for a report of a woman's sudden death.

The victim has been positively identified as Sharita Brooks, 30 years of age, of the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in University City, Mo.

Article continues after sponsor message

Responding officers located an adult female in a parked motor vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Also located in the motor vehicle was an infant. The infant was transported to an area hospital for examination but appeared to be uninjured.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: