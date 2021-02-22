NORTH COUNTY PRECINCT - The North County Police has issued a need for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a homicide in the 12100 block of Jerries Lane in St. Louis, the North County Precinct, Mo.



"We are requesting assistance in identifying the individual (green hoodie/black jacket) in the attached photos," the St. Louis County Police said. "He is considered a person of interest at this time. Please contact St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives at 314-615-5400 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) with information."



The deceased has been positively identified as Trevon Wright, 21, of the 12100 block of Jerries Lane in St. Louis, Missouri.



At 11:47 a.m. January 19, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 3600 block of Dunn Road for a call for service for a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male on the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment where he was pronounced deceased.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

