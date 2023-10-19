ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 5700 block of Apricot which resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 6:50 p.m. on October 18, 2023, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting at a residence in the 5700 block of Apricot Avenue in the city of Jennings.

Responding officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot injury.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

