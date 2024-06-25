ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives announced Tuesday afternoon, June 25, 2024, they are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 6200 block of Bailey Place in the City of Hillsdale, resulting in the death of an adult male.

At 9:46 a.m. on June 25, North County Cooperative police officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the vicinity of Greer Avenue and Kienlen Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6200 block of Bailey Place.

The individual was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary findings indicate that the shooting took place in the 6200 block of Bailey Place. The City of Hillsdale Police Department requested that the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons take over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. For those wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, CrimeStoppers can be reached at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have stated that additional information will be released as it becomes available.



