ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A motor vehicle crash at Jennings Station Road and Jennings Crossing early Tuesday resulted in the death of an adult male, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

At 12:04 a.m., a police officer from the City of Jennings Precinct observed a single motor vehicle crash in the area. The vehicle appeared to have struck a curb and rolled once before landing upright and catching fire.

Despite life-saving efforts, the adult male transported to a local hospital succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and another occupant of the vehicle were uninjured.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the incident. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

