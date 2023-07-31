ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian has been identified as Susan Becker, 56 years of age, of the 5200 block of Pitcher Drive in House Springs, Missouri, 63051.

St. Louis County Police Department West County Precinct detectives are investigating the accident involving a pedestrian struck in the 100 block of Gravois Bluffs Circle that resulted in the death of an adult female.

At approximately 1:36 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, officers from the Fenton Precinct responded to a call for a person struck in the 100 block of Gravois Bluffs Circle in the City of Fenton.

Officers arrived on scene to find a female victim who had been struck by a vehicle. She was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Preliminary investigation indicates the female was crossing the parking lot when she was struck.

This is an active investigation and more details will be disseminated as they become available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

