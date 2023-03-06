ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a pedestrian hit accident has been identified as Lavon Carthen, 45 years of age, of the 1700 block of Derhake Road in Florissant, Missouri, 63033.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a pedestrian struck at the intersection of New Halls Ferry Road and Dunn Road that resulted in the death of a male.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 8:02 p.m. on March 1, 2023, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County precinct responded to a call for service at the intersection New Halls Ferry Road and Dunn Road for a person struck. Responding officers located a male who had been struck by a motor vehicle. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the victim who was in a wheelchair was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.

More like this: