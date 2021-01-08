Media Advisory – St. Louis County Police Department Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

In the past nine days, ten members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes commissioned officers and professional staff members in the Division of Patrol (5 Precincts), the Division of Special Operations, and the Division of Operational Support. It is unknown how our staff members contracted it.

Potentially affected work area(s) and vehicle(s) have been thoroughly cleaned.

There have been a total of 169 positive test results since the global pandemic first directly impacted the personnel of the Department on March 28, 2020. 156 of the 169 have already recovered and returned to duty.

The St. Louis County Police Department stands ready to serve and protect.

