ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On February 23, 2023, the St. Louis County Police Department's Burglary Unit detectives arrested a 16-year old male juvenile also responsible for the below burglaries that occurred on December 6, 2022. All incidents occurred on 12/26/2022 7498 Delmar Blvd - Shell Gas Station 8835 Natural Bridge - Shell Gas Station 11208 West Florissant - Neat Restaurant and Bar 3675 Dunn Road – Conoco Gas Station 9882 Halls Ferry - Family Dollar 7900 St. Charles Rock Rd - Self-service car wash The juvenile was charged with Burglary and Stealing from the following locations and is currently being held at Family Court. The charges are five counts of First Degree Burglary, five counts of First Degree Property Damage, 4 counts of Felony Stealing and one count of Second Degree Tampering.