ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the North County Precinct which resulted in the death of an adult male in the 2000 block of Wilbert Drive.

On October 26, 2021, at approximately 4:45 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 2000 block of Wilbert Drive. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident

