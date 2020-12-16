ST LOUIS COUNTY - On December 15, 2020 at approximately 5:41 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the South County Precinct responded to 347 CCC Road for a call for a burglary. In the course of the overnight burglary, a St. Louis County Parks Vehicle was stolen along with numerous tools and construction materials.

The vehicle is described as a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck, white in color. The vehicle has a “utility-style” rear and has “Saint Louis County Parks” on its doors. The vehicle displays St. Louis County Plate 109270.

The first photo attached is an image of the actual vehicle. The second photo is an exemplar photo for a better view of the side of the truck.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department, or any other local law enforcement agency, without delay if you have seen this vehicle or know of its whereabouts. The intentions of the suspect(s) with the vehicle are unknown.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

