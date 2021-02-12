ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On February 12, 2021 at approximately 12:11 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service of a ShotSpotter activation/shooting in the 12300 block of Horizon Village Drive. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a 17 year old male and a 20 year old male, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

