NORTH COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - At 11:25 p.m. on April 20, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service of a shooting in the 1100 block of Scott Avenue. Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?

