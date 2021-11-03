ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk accepted a plea of guilty from Wesley Kimble, age 24, on today’s date for interstate transport of a minor for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct. A grand jury in the Eastern District of Missouri previously indicted Kimble on the charge.

In the fall of 2019, Kimble met the 15-year-old minor victim through an online dating site. Kimble engaged in online messaging with the victim, with many of the messages being sexual in nature. In December 2019, Kimble, with an intent to engage in sexual activity with the minor, drove from St. Louis, Missouri to Springfield, Illinois and picked up the victim. On the return trip to St. Louis, Kimble engaged in sexual activity with the victim. Kimble also provided the victim with illegal drugs and engaged in unprotected sex with the victim once they arrived at his apartment in St. Louis County.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

