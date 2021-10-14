St. Louis County Investigates Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a single motor vehicle that occurred in the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Brookfield Drive.
On October 14, 2021, at approximately 5:29 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident in the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Brookfield Drive.
An investigation has revealed a Chevrolet Suburban was westbound on Jennings Station Road at Brookfield Drive when it left the roadway, striking a utility pole and overturning, coming to rest on the roof.
There were 5 occupants of the vehicle.
An adult male suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
An adult female was pronounced deceased on the scene.
A second adult female was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 16-year-old male was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
A one-year-old child was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The one-year-old child was the only occupant of the vehicle in a safety device (child car seat).
Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.
