ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County is enacting stronger restrictions because of the rising COVID-19 numbers.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page made the announcement today that new restrictions for St. Louis County begin on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, and will continue for four weeks. St. Louis County has had 38,620 COVID-19 cases overall and 911 deaths. St. Louis city has 10,117 overall cases and 230 deaths. St. Charles County has had 15,525 cases and 178 deaths overall.

“This won’t be easy, and this won’t be fun,” Page said. “We know the holidays are quickly approaching and we all want to spend time with our family, but we strongly discourage large traditional family gatherings.”

The new restrictions limit bars and restaurants to only outdoor dining and drive-thru and curbside service.

These are the other new St. Louis County restrictions:

Businesses, including gyms will be reduced to 25 percent of their occupancy limits from the current 50 percent. Gym patrons must wear masks even when they’re working out.

Gatherings will only be able to have a maximum of ten people, down from the current limit of 49.

While people can go to workplaces, they are strongly encouraged to work from home.

Schools can remain open and school sports can continue using current safety guidelines, but club sports will have to submit a plan to the health department. P

People are being asked to form social bubbles with ten or fewer family members or friends and limit all interactions to that group.

“We are working very closely with our superintendents,” Page said. “We understand that learning and education are needed, and we’re trying to remain as flexible as possible to allow that education to move forward.”

Page said St. Louis County is going to continue to follow the CDC guidance on isolation surrounding the public schools.

“We understand that isolation and quarantine is certainly at least inconvenient on schools, but we also know that isolation or quarantine is the best intervention that we can do."

