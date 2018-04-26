ST. LOUIS – With a new presenting sponsor – TD Ameritrade – on the bill, the St. Louis Community Foundation is laying the groundwork for its fifth Give STL Day, which will be held on Wednesday, May 2 from midnight to midnight.

On that day, charitable St. Louisans can grab their credit or debit cards, go online to GiveSTLDay.org, and donate $10 or more to one or several of the participating regional nonprofits.

Nonprofits that want to participate in this year’s effort, should visit GiveSTLDay.org and register. Those organizations that have participated in previous Give STL Day events should also visit the site and review, update and activate their listing. Registration closes on April 9.

“Over the past four years, St. Louisans have really embraced Give STL Day,” said Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation. “This year, with the outstanding support of TD Ameritrade as our presenting sponsor, we look forward to seeing what new heights we can achieve as we celebrate our regional nonprofit community on May 2.”

In 2017 alone, Give STL Day received nearly 20,000 individual donations and raised $2.135 million for 820 nonprofits. Since its inception in 2014, Give STL Day has raised more than $7.5 million for local charitable organizations.

“TD Ameritrade is incredibly proud to support Give St. Louis Day as part of our commitment to changing lives for the better in the communities where our Associates live and work,” said Peter deSilva, President, Retail Distribution, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. “This day offers vital support to local nonprofits and positively impacts so many, which mirrors our company’s purpose of transforming lives and investing for the better. As we expand our TD Ameritrade presence in St. Louis we look forward to being able to give back to the community even more and making a difference.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Also, as in past years, on Give STL Day, a ticker offering a real time tally of the day’s results, will be visible on the GiveSTLDay.org website and on billboards throughout the region.

To make a contribution, donors are encouraged to visit GiveSTLDay.org, review the list of participating nonprofits, and give.

“On Give STL Day, we encourage everyone to get online and visit GiveSTLDay.org and support an organization they know, one they want to know, and a new one they’ve just learned about,” said Bond. “It’s a day when everyone can be a philanthropist and make an impact.”

Donors may also “pre-schedule” their donation by visiting GiveSTLDay.org, entering their personal information, the organization(s)they would like to support, and the amount of their gift(s). The donations will be tallied and debited on May 2.

In addition to presenting sponsor TD Ameritrade, sponsors include The Private Client Reserve – U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve, Archford Capital, and the Regional Arts Commission.

About the St. Louis Community Foundation

Since its founding in 1915 as one of the nation’s first community foundations, the goal of the St. Louis Community Foundation has been to promote and inspire charitable giving within the St. Louis region and to expand the impact charitable dollars have on improving the quality of life in our area and beyond.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing more than 700,000 trades per day for our clients, nearly a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000- strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD

Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

More like this: