ST. LOUIS - This past weekend, Water Division employees responded to 16 water main breaks throughout neighborhoods in South St. Louis City, a domino effect started by Friday’s break at Donovan and Lansdowne due to changes in pressure. Water Division crews and contractors continue to work diligently to make repairs and restore full water pressure to impacted neighborhoods.

Despite a proposed bill in 2016, the Board of Aldermen has not adjusted the City’s water rate in nearly 13 years, requiring the Water Division to spend tens of millions of its reserves in order to maintain our water system and respond to these kinds of emergencies. As Mayor Jones made clear during this morning’s press avail, these recent breaks again make clear that the City cannot afford to keep kicking the can down the road as it has for more than a decade. The bill currently before the Board of Aldermen would institute a 2-time, phased-in rate increase of $5/month ($15/quarter) to ensure the Water Division can continue day-to-day operations and properly maintain 1,300 miles of water mains, 15,500 fire hydrants, and 26,000 valves.

The bill also contains a provision tying any future rate increase to the Consumer Price Index, preventing this kind of procrastination from occurring in the future. Even with this proposed increase, St. Louisans would expect to pay less for their water than residents of St. Louis County (average $158) or Kansas City ($202).

The following is the current status of this weekend’s breaks.

Repairs Completed:

5311 Itaska

7133 Winona

Donovan and Lansdowne

Clifton & Rhodes

5641 Eichelberger

Repairs In Progress:

5711 Finkman

Macklind & Walsh

Lindenwood & Hampton

Compton & Eiler

55411 Lansdowne

6824 Magnolia

4519 Carter

Plainview & Chippewa

6503 Bradley

Arsenal & Jamieson*

Wilson & Hampton

*Arsenal will remain closed between Hudler and Jamieson until repairs are complete

