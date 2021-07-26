St. Louis City Police Release Information About Shooting Of 12-Year-Old, Seek Suspect Information Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - St. Louis City Police has released a bulletin seeking information about a shooting that left a 12-year-old injured in the 100 block of Keokuk Street in St. Louis. St. Louis City Police have asked for anyone who recognizes this vehicle and or suspects and that wants to remain anonymous and is interested in possibly receiving a reward for their tip(s) should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Citizens can also speak with a 3rd District Detective directly by calling 314-444-2500. The suspect vehicle is described as a white Nissan Versa. A summary of the incident is below. Incident: Assault 1st (Shooting) Location: 3100 block of Keokuk St. Date/Time: 07/25/21 at 7:15 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Victim: 12-year-old Black Male Victim: 11-year-old Black Male Suspect #1: Black Male, dark complexion, thin build, mid to late teens, approximately 5’3” to 5’6”, wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes Suspect #2: Black Male, wearing a black ski mask, white t-shirt, and black pants Suspect(s): Two additional Black Males, late teens/early 20’s, wearing black ski masks Officers responded to a call for a “Shooting” and upon arrival, they were advised that victim #1 was being transported to the hospital by EMS suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The victims stated they were riding their bikes at the above location when they noticed the suspects were circling them in a white four-door vehicle. The victims stated the vehicle eventually stopped, and a passenger exited the vehicle and then fired shots at the victims. Victim #1 was listed in stable condition. Victim #2 was not injured. The investigation is ongoing. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip