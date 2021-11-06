ST. LOUIS – After more than a year of isolation and muted celebrations, the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association is excited to bring cheer and goodwill to our neighbors during the 2021 caroling season.

Since 1911, St. Louis Christmas Carols Association (SLCCA) has spread cheer and goodwill throughout our St. Louis community by caroling in neighborhoods around the metro region. This season, volunteer caroling groups will collect donations for 28 St. Louis children’s charities as they bring community spirit to our neighborhood front doors and public spaces through the gift of song. Charity partners include Annie’s Hope, Center for Hearing and Speech, Family Forward, Girls on the Run St. Louis, The Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, SouthSide Early Childhood Center, and others.

"After such a hard holiday season in 2020, we are all craving joy and community. Caroling is good for your body and builds relationships with friends and neighbors! For the past 110 years, all donations collected by our volunteer carolers have been directed toward non-profit agencies serving kids in our region. It’s a win for all involved!” said StLCCA Executive Director, Elizabeth Hogan. "We’re so excited for the 2021 caroling season and we invite everyone to gather a group of friends, family or neighbors and come caroling with us. Come together to celebrate community with each other, and bring joy to those who may not be able to get out over this festive season. No experience is necessary – the only qualification needed is a desire to spread cheer to those with whom we share our neighborhoods and support kids in St. Louis."

Despite the restrictions on in-person caroling in 2020, StLCCA raised $20,000 for 20 area children’s charities through virtual caroling efforts, and this year we hope to make an impact on the lives of our community’s children by raising $50,000 during this holiday season.

“We are looking for individuals who would like to join our efforts, and we encourage groups to sign up to sing together! ” said Hogan. "It’s a fun, family-friendly activity that builds community and brings cheer and merriment, which we think is one of the best ways to celebrate the season."

Volunteers are encouraged to sign-up online by November 30 at www.stlchrismascarols.org/go-caroling

About St. Louis Christmas Carols Association

St. Louis Christmas Carols Association is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that carols to spread cheer and goodwill throughout our St. Louis community. Our collections directly support the important work of children's agencies in the area! With the help of our community, we have raised over $3 million to date. The St. Louis Christmas Carols Association is proud to have a widespread and active volunteer network throughout the St. Louis area. Our team includes our board, director, the Kingsbury Place Singers, Neighborhood Area Chairs (who recruit caroling groups, provide supplies & support), Caroling Group Leaders, and hundreds of amazing community caroling groups!

www.stlchristmascarols.org

