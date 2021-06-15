ST. LOUIS - U.S. News & World Report has again ranked St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University School of Medicine among America’s Best Children’s Hospitals. The publication ranked St. Louis Children’s No. 1 in the state of Missouri and among the top 7 percent nationally.

This is the 13 consecutive year St. Louis Children’s has been ranked in the top 10% of all children’s hospitals nationwide as well as each of the 10 pediatric specialties evaluated by the report. It is the only children’s hospital in a 250-mile radius to do so.

In fact, of the 193 children’s hospitals evaluated, St. Louis Children’s is one of only eight to rank in the top 25 in all 10 specialties, exemplifying its depth and breadth of expertise.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 10 pediatric specialties and St. Louis Children’s rankings in each are follows: Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 7); Orthopedics (No. 7); Pulmonology (No. 9); Gastroenterology (No. 10); Urology (No. 12); Cardiology & Heart Surgery (No. 17); Nephrology (No. 20); Neonatology (No. 21); Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 23); and Cancer (No. 25).

“We are honored to again be recognized as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation,” says Trish Lollo, St. Louis Children’s president. “I am humbled and amazed by our team each day and grateful for their skills, heart and commitment to our mission. This recognition is reflective of the strength they bring to St. Louis Children’s for the benefit of the patients and families we serve.”

The full rankings and methodology are available at USnews.com. The rankings will also be published in the U.S. News Best Hospitals 2021 guidebook.

More like this: