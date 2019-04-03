ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 2019 home opener will be moved to Friday, April 5 due to weather.

The game was planned for 3:15 p.m., Thursday against the San Diego Padres, but with rain in the forecast, was likely going to effect the game. The St Louis Cardinals decided to move the game to Friday so there was a better chance to complete a full game.

The Cardinals and Padres were scheduled to have Friday off so no other games will be affected.

Friday's weather is mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60's.

