The 2018 schedule will begin for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, March 29th in New York against the Mets as the team will open with a six-game road trip to start the season. It is the earliest date to start the season in franchise history.

Following their three games against the Mets at Citi Field, the Cardinals will conclude that opening road trip in Milwaukee before arriving at Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a six-game opening home stand with Arizona and Milwaukee.

Twenty interleague games will feature the Cardinals playing two-game home-and-home series against the Chicago White Sox (May 1-2 at Busch Stadium & July 10-11 in Chicago) and the Minnesota Twins (May 7-8 at Busch Stadium & May 15-16 at Minnesota). They will play a three game home-and-home series against Kansas City (May 21-23 at Busch Stadium & Aug. 10-12 at Kansas City).

The Cardinals will also host Cleveland for a three game series and travel to Detroit for three games.

The longest home stands of the 2018 season each consist of seven games (six times) and the Cardinals longest road trips are a pair of nine-gamers (July 2-11 & August 3-12). St. Louis will host a three-game series with Cincinnati (July13-15) prior to the July 16-18 Major League Baseball All-Star break.

And for the first time since 1991, the Cardinals will close their 2018 schedule with a three-game series Sept. 28-30 at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 2018 HOME SCHEDULE

April 5, 7-8 vs. Arizona

April 9-11 vs. Milwaukee

April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati

April 25-26 vs. NY Mets

May 1-2 vs. Chicago White Sox

May 4-6 vs. Chicago Cubs

May 7-8 vs. Minnesota

May 17-20 vs. Philadelphia

May 21-23 vs. Kansas City

May 31-June 3 vs. Pittsburgh

June 5-7 vs. Miami

June 11-13 vs. San Diego

June 15-17 vs. Chicago Cubs

June 25-27 vs. Cleveland

June 29-July 1 vs. Atlanta

July 14-15 vs. Cincinnati

July 27-29 vs. Chicago Cubs

July 30-August 2 vs. Colorado

August 13-16 vs. Washington

August 17-19 vs. Milwaukee

August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh

August 31-September 2 vs. Cincinnati

September 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh

September 13-16 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

September 21-23 vs. San Francisco

September 24-26 vs. Milwaukee

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports