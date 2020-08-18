Florissant, Mo. —Third-generation union insulator, Gary Payeur of Florissant, Missouri, heads to Colorado, where he encounters “Frank the Tank” during his first western mule deer hunt on the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s (USA) Brotherhood Outdoors TV episode airing the week of August 24.

Snow and cold temperatures on the first day put rutting bucks on the move in the high country near Wellington, Colorado. Payeur, USA host Sam Phipps, and their guide glass hundreds of animals waiting for the right opportunity. When they find the bruiser buck the guides nicknamed "Frank the Tank," they put on a stealthy stalk to get in range, but gusting winds make the shot anything but guaranteed.

The Brotherhood Outdoors cameras also follow the Insulators Local 1 member to Missouri, where he and his son, Chris, volunteer their time to insulate a new steam pipe system at a local food pantry.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My grandfather was the first of our family to belong to Local 1, followed by my father, uncles, brother, me, and my sons—so everything the family has is because of the union,” Payeur said. “Doing volunteer work is just one way we can give back to the community.”

Watch Payeur’s mule deer adventure on Brotherhood Outdoors when it airs on the Sportsman Channel Tuesday, August 25 at 4 p.m. Eastern with re-airings on Friday at 11:30 a.m., Saturday at 1:30 a.m., and Sunday, August 30 at 11 a.m.

Follow the excitement each week on Brotherhood Outdoors as union members pursue trophy whitetails in Wyoming, bull redfish in Louisiana, sika deer in Alaska, color phase black bear in Idaho, and more.

For a complete list of upcoming episodes, visit www.brotherhoodoutdoors.tv. To watch episodes from past seasons, visit www.myoutdoortv.com.

Presented by Bank of Labor, Brotherhood Outdoors is also sponsored by the following unions, contractors and corporate partners: Carhartt, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, National Electrical Contractors Association, Thorogood, and United Association/International Training Fund’s Veterans in Piping Program.

More like this: