Hunger Action Month (HAM) is a time when we shine a light on the problem of food insecurity right here in the bi-state regionST. LOUIS – For Hunger Action Month® this September, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will join with the Feeding America food bank network to raise awareness and inspire action to help people facing the impossible choices of hunger. More than 430,000* people in the Missouri-Illinois bi-state region face hunger— that is 1 out of 6 people in our community. (*Feeding America 'Map the Meal Gap' March 2021)

This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of Americans must make between food and other basic needs like medicine, utilities, or childcare. During the month of September, people across the bi-state can get involved in the movement by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to end hunger.

Here are a few simple ways you can join the St. Louis Area Foodbank to take action this September and help reduce hunger.

Wear ORANGE —the color of hunger awarenessDonate:

Volunteer:

    • 9/9, 16, & 23- Helpie Hours- Come for a night of volunteering and fun with others who want to make a difference. Registration is $10 which includes snacks and drinks (These events are 21+) Register here: https://bit.ly/3xo30tT. 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 70 Corporate Woods Drive Bridgeton, MO
    • Sign up to sort food at our facility or join us at a food distribution any time that works with your schedule-https://stlfoodbank.org/volunteer-opportunities/

Advocate:

  • 9/17 - Wear ORANGE —the color of hunger awareness — and tag us on social @stlfoodbank—especially on Hunger Action Day (September 17th)
    • Help us turn the bi-state orange by urging your businesses and community leaders to show their support by going orange on Hunger Action Day

“Hunger Action Month is a time when we shine a light on the problem of food insecurity right here in the bi-state region,” says Meredith Knopp, St. Louis Area Foodbank President, and CEO. She says to visit www.STLfoodbank.org to find out how you can get involved. (Soundbite: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pdpfSAZjG8, B-roll: https://youtu.be/yNDfrrTCWJY )

To learn more about the St. Louis Area Foodbank and other ways you can get involved in Hunger Action Month locally, please visit STLFoodbank.org/HAM or HungerActionMonth.org.

About the St. Louis Area Foodbank:

The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide access to food for individuals facing hunger. More than 430,000 people in the bi-state region rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year. The St. Louis Area Foodbank has been there for people dealing with crises, be it a natural disaster, a global pandemic, or the everyday crisis of hunger. For more information on Foodbank’s COVID-19 relief and response efforts and how people can access resources near them, call (314) 292-6262 or visit STLFoodbank.org

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter

