ST. LOUIS - As we approach the holiday season, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is helping St. Louisans connect to new job opportunities with a series of hiring fairs. Following a successful hiring fair last week in North St. Louis in which nearly 300 jobseekers dropped in, SLATE is rolling out dates for its Holly Jolly Hiring Fairs, which will connect jobseekers with major employers such as Wal-Mart, Delmar Gardens, Bi-State/Metro, and the City of St. Louis itself.

“Our goal at SLATE is to remove the barriers that limit the ability of St. Louisans to connect with potential employers,” said SLATE Director Fredrecka McGlown. “We are proud to coordinate with a variety of partners to connect residents to good-paying jobs that help them support their families.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Each job fair will be held 9:00am - 12:00pm at SLATE, inside 1520 Market St., Room 3050, on the following dates: Monday, October 25; Tuesday, November 2; Wednesday, November 10; Thursday, November 18; and Friday, December 3. See the attached flyer for employment partners for each date.

Jobseekers should prepare and bring a resume. SLATE can help applicants create or update a resume, prepare for a successful interview, and navigate the hiring process. Interested candidates, email SLATE at info@stlworks.com.

Since lifting the hiring freeze earlier this year, the City has been working diligently to hire for positions across the city, including refuse drivers, 911 dispatchers, utility workers, and airport workers. Currently, refuse workers receive a $3,000 sign-on bonus. City jobs pay competitively and offer good benefits; more details about working for St. Louis can be found on the City’s website.

More like this: