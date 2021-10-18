ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is partnering with Alderman John Collins-Muhammad Jr. (21) for a City of St. Louis Job & Hiring Fair on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Wesley House Association, 4507 Lee Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63115.

“Working for the City of St. Louis is a great opportunity to earn a good wage while serving the people of St. Louis,” said SLATE Director Fredrecka McGlown. “SLATE is ready to help residents connect with good-paying jobs in our city and prepare them with the skills they need to succeed.”

Since lifting the hiring freeze earlier this year, the City has been working diligently to hire for positions across the city, including refuse drivers, 911 dispatchers, utility workers, and airport workers. Currently, refuse workers receive a $3,000 sign-on bonus. City jobs pay competitively and offer good benefits; more details about working for St. Louis can be found on the City’s website.

“City jobs provide the stability many job-seekers are looking for,” said Alderman Collins-Muhammad. “I’m thankful to SLATE for partnering to bring important resources and opportunities to the 21st ward and all of North St. Louis.”

SLATE can help applicants create or update a résumé, prepare for a successful interview, and navigate the hiring process. Interested candidates, email SLATE at info@stlworks.com.

