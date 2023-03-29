M3, a team of area homeschool students, took first place in the journaling contest and second place in trebuchet. Pictured, from left to right, are Jacob Schaper, Blake Schaper, Caroline Bleymaier, Abi Zimmerman and Sophia Bleymaier.

Angels Raining Down Destruction, from St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis, took first place in the trebuchet competition. From left to right are Lily Heit, Kate Hulsen, Lizzie Kirsch and Paige Evans.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GODFREY – Twelve teams of area high school students came to George C. Terry River Bend Arena on March 24 for Lewis and Clark Community College’s 16th Annual Trebuchet Competition.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year, first place in the trebuchet went to Angels Raining Down Destruction from St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis. Second place went to M3, a team comprised of area homeschool students, with third place going to Newton’s Finest, from Father McGivney High School.

First place in the journaling competition went to team M3. The Flingers, from Edwardsville High School, came in second, with Newton’s Finest finishing in third place.

The winner of this year’s iPad giveaway was Jakob Stockman from East Alton-Wood River High School.

For more information about the annual trebuchet competition, contact L&C Professor of Mathematics Kevin Bodden at kbodden@lc.edu or visit www.lc.edu/trebuchet.

More like this:

Nov 17, 2023 - Vocational Culinary Arts Class Has Success At Platinum Chef Competition

4 days ago - Bethalto's Collman Wins Great Alton River Road Run Men's Race, CM Coach Peal, Runner Naugle Finish In Top Ten Overall

6 days ago - Alton High to Host Statewide Cheerleading Competition

Sep 29, 2023 - Village Of East Alton Hosts First Fall Food Truck Fest On Sunday

Nov 10, 2023 - Vivian Dong Named JCHS Student Of The Month For November

 