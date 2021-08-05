St. John's Receives $1000 Check From Scott Credit Union As A Matching Gift In Coordination With GiveStLDay.Org Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - Scott Credit Union presented a check for $1,000 as a matching gift to St. John’s Community Care in Collinsville. The donation was in coordination with GiveStLDay.org, an online giving campaign organized by St. Louis Community Foundation. Pictured is Nancy Berry, Executive Director of St. John’s Community Care and Kristie Baudino, Scott Credit Union Experience Manager. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! St. John’s Community Care raised over $3,000 including the match from Scott Credit Union during the one day online giving campaign. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Marquette Explorers at EAWR Oilers Softball