St. John's Receives $1000 Check From Scott Credit Union As A Matching Gift In Coordination With GiveStLDay.Org
COLLINSVILLE - Scott Credit Union presented a check for $1,000 as a matching gift to St. John’s Community Care in Collinsville.
The donation was in coordination with GiveStLDay.org, an online giving campaign organized by St. Louis Community Foundation. Pictured is Nancy Berry, Executive Director of St. John’s Community Care and Kristie Baudino, Scott Credit Union Experience Manager.
St. John’s Community Care raised over $3,000 including the match from Scott Credit Union during the one day online giving campaign.
