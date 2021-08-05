COLLINSVILLE - Scott Credit Union presented a check for $1,000 as a matching gift to St. John’s Community Care in Collinsville.

The donation was in coordination with GiveStLDay.org, an online giving campaign organized by St. Louis Community Foundation. Pictured is Nancy Berry, Executive Director of St. John’s Community Care and Kristie Baudino, Scott Credit Union Experience Manager.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

St. John’s Community Care raised over $3,000 including the match from Scott Credit Union during the one day online giving campaign.

More like this:

Jan 4, 2024 - Scott Credit Union Community Foundation Awards $100,000 To Local Schools

Apr 1, 2024 - Revity Credit Union Donates To The Macoupin Art Collective’s Fostering Friends Program

Apr 5, 2024 - Midwest Members March Eagles Of The Month

Apr 12, 2024 - Kennadie Ruot is the Midwest Members Credit Union's Oiler of the Month

Mar 13, 2024 - Meyer Inducted To Credit Union House Hall Of Leaders In Washington, D.C.

 