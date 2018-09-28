COLLINSVILLE - St. John’s Community Care has received a grant through The Retirement Research Foundation. The funds will be used to support an early memory loss program called Brain Wave. Early memory loss programs are critically needed in every community to help support and offer hope to those living with memory loss.

The Brain Wave program will identify specific goals for individuals attending the program and help them to achieve those benchmarks. The goals will include things like building self-confidence, fostering independence, along with mental and physical fitness goals. The sessions will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays starting on October 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at St. John’s Community Care located at 222 Goethe Avenue in Collinsville.

“People living with memory loss are uniquely impacted by participating in early memory loss programs. We are extremely happy to be able to offer this valuable program. It’s really an optimistic and assertive way to approach and aid people with early memory loss. Programs like this are a beacon of hope for those struggling to understand and cope with their situation,” said Linda Robertson, Brain Wave program facilitator.

Article continues after sponsor message

Early Memory Loss (EML) is used to refer to the set of cognitive conditions that may affect people who could benefit from EML programs. Two of the most common conditions that produce early memory loss are Mild Cognitive Impairment and early-stage dementia. Individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairments (MCI) have cognitive problems that exceed what is expected for their age and background but are not severe enough to warrant a dementia diagnosis. Most persons with MCI function well in familiar everyday activities and are usually aware of, and often worried about, their cognitive changes. MCI is a risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s Disease or other dementias. Some experts think of it as a preclinical stage of dementia, but not everyone with MCI goes on to develop dementia.

Registration and participant interview for the program are required to enroll in the sessions. For more information or to schedule an interview, please call Stacey at 618-344-5008. “It’s important that we talk to everyone before the sessions begin to establish a successful outcome for each individual.” said Rhodes, Adult Day Program Director. She went on to say, “We hope that everyone who participates will leave each of the sessions with a renewed sense of purpose and a positive new way to access their independence.”

The Brain Wave program uses the Illuminate Curriculum, developed by the University of Wisconsin.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 33 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with individual efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care website at www.stjohnscc.org or call 618-344-5008.

More like this: