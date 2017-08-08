GRANITE CITY – AARP of Illinois, Hospice of Southern Illinois and St. John’s Community Care hopes you will join them on August 23 at the Granite City Cinema, located at 1243 Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City for a special screening of Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me. This award -winning documentary chronicles music legend Glen Campbell and his farewell “Goodbye Tour.”

The film documents this amazing journey as Glen and his family attempt to navigate the wildly unpredictable nature of his progressing disease using love, laughter, and music as their medicine of choice. This is a free event. Seating is limited and reservations are required by calling 618-531-9430. Each attendee will receive a complimentary popcorn and soda. The doors will open at 11:00 AM and the show will start at 12 NOON.

“We are extremely happy to be able to offer this valuable outreach program for families and caregivers in the area. Events like this are valuable in creating a vision for how we can change the way we think and care for people with memory loss,” said Julie Vahling, Associate State Director AARP IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

“St. John’s Community Care is excited to partner with AARP IL and Hospice of Southern Illinois to bring this event to Granite City and reach out to more people who are searching for resources and struggling to care for loved ones,” said Missy Athmer, St. John’s Community Care Director of Marketing.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 30 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with special efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care web site at www.stjohnscc.org, or call 618-344-5008.

More like this: