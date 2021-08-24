COLLINSVILLE - St. John’s Community Care was awarded a $50,000 grant from AgeSmart Community Resources Area Agency on Aging. AgeSmart grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations serving older adults, caregivers, and grandparents raising grandchildren throughout a seven-county area.

The mission of AgeSmart is to enhance the lives of older adults, persons with disabilities, and veterans through advocacy, action, and answers on aging. The programs and services underwritten by grants allow older adults to remain independent in their homes and maintain the quality-of-life fitting to each individual.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to add these valuable offerings to families who are caring for an aging loved one. This grant allows St. John’s Community Care to support, educate, and family caregivers,” said Nancy Berry, Executive Director of St. John’s Community Care.

“AgeSmart is so pleased to have St. John’s Community Care providing these valuable programs to caregivers of older adults. St. John’s is a valuable asset to the community,” said Joy Paeth, Chief Executive Officer of Age Smart Community Resources.

This grant will be used specifically to underwrite the following programs:

Savvy Caregiver

Taking care of a person living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia at home is specialized work. Caregivers need special skills, knowledge, and a positive attitude that helps them to care for themselves.

Savvy Caregiver training sessions aid family caregivers in this role. This six-week training for family and friends offers techniques and coping skills when caring for a loved one experiencing Alzheimer’s or related dementias.

Stress Busting

The impact of stress on your health and its relationship to your caregiving is significant. Stress busting helps you deal with stress through relaxation techniques and problem solving. It also teaches you how to care for yourself while providing better care for your loved one. Caregivers who have completed this program feel significantly lower stress, depression, and anxiety and are able to enjoy a better quality of life. They have also experienced improvement in their ability to relax, manage stress and feel better about themselves.

Memory Cafés

If you are living with a person with dementia, it is sometimes difficult to get out and do simple things with your loved one like going to dinner. You may be concerned about your loved one’s behavior or abilities and, therefore, just stay home. Memory Cafés provide a comfortable environment where you can meet with other caregivers and their loved ones and participate in activities. They are designed to reduce the social isolation experienced by so many dementia caregivers.

Please note some programs listed are meeting in-person and some are being offered via Zoom on-line at this time. Anyone from anywhere is welcome to participate in the groups/sessions. There is no charge to participate. For more information, please call 618-344-5008 or visit www.stjohnscc.org. St. John’s Community Care is an outreach ministry of St. John United Church of Christ (Collinsville).

The mission of St. John’s Community Care is to make a difference in the lives of people challenged by aging or disabilities. We accomplish this by providing dependable and compassionate support through direct care, advocacy, education, and outreach to individuals living in the Metro-East community. We live the vision of Christ and His love for all people through our actions and words.

