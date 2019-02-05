COLLINSVILLE - A tisket, a tasket, come bid on a basket!

Together with Ravanelli’s Restaurant in Collinsville, St. John’s Community Care is running a “Themed Basket” silent auction to raise money. Baskets are being created and donated by the board members of the St. John’s Community Care. The baskets will be on display at Ravanelli’s Restaurant in Collinsville where you can bid on your favorites. The auction baskets will be on display the entire month of February.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The baskets are varied in theme and value. As an independent nonprofit, we must raise $100,000 in private funds to meet our budget this coming year," St. John's Community Care said. "We do that through these fundraisers and our annual appeals. The money raised will help us to continue to offer our medical loan closet and support groups at no charge."

St. John’s Community Care is inviting people to stop by Ravanelli’s for lunch or dinner during the month of February and bid on a basket. For those interested in making a donation or hosting a fundraiser for the program or if you would like information about our services, call St. John’s Community Care at 618-344-5008.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 30 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with special efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care web site at www.stjohnscc.org, or call 618-344-5008.

More like this: