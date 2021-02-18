St. John’s Community Care was awarded a grant for $1,500 from the Edwardsville Community Foundation. The Edwardsville Community Foundation, ECF, was established in 1997 by a group of local business and community leaders. They founded the ECF to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities.

The money will be used for operation costs for the Adult Day Program in Edwardsville. With this generous contribution St. John’s Community Care will be able to continue to help older people maintain their independence and assist the family caregivers with respite, support and resource information.

St. John’s Adult Day Program offers opportunities to socialize in a safe, supportive setting. “St. John’s Adult Day Program is a one of a kind, very unique, classy place. My 86-year-old Mom has been attending almost a year and it’s the best anti-depressant for her. I have seen a number of adult day centers and none compare. I’ve noticed such a sense of dignity and respect for every client.” said Cheryl Mines.

The ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents living in the local communities as defined by the Edwardsville School District 7. Since its inception in 1997, The ECF has distributed more than $5.9 million to charitable causes.

The Adult Day Program offered at St. John’s in Edwardsville is re-opening on March 1 and will operate Mon. – Fri. Many participants are eligible for services paid through a government program. For more information, please call 618-656-7090 or visit www.stjohnscc.org. St. John’s Community Care is an outreach ministry of St. John UCC (Collinsville).

